AR Rahman’s Together As One: 65 singers including SPB reprise the new version of ‘Tamizha Tamizha’; WATCH

Titled ‘Together As One’, the song’s recreation has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The soulful song also has rapper BlaaZe hymning rhythms.
In what looks like an amusing piece of news to the fans of AR Rahman, sixty-five singers have come together to croon their voices for the recreation of AR Rahman’s classic song Tamizha Tamizha. The song was released by the Oscar-winning musician in five languages to mark this year’s Independence Day. AR Rahman shared a link to the video on his Twitter space on Saturday. “Happy to be released #TogetherAsOne, a track of unity during these difficult times. 65 singers have come together to present this Thamizha Thamizha reprise for a very important cause,” he wrote while sharing the video.

In the video, the singers were seen reprising the hit number by AR Rahman from the 1992 film Roja, titled ‘Tamizha Tamizha’. The film was which was released on Independence Day 28 years ago. Titled ‘Together As One’, the song’s recreation has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The soulful song also has rapper BlaaZe hymning rhythms.

In the video, renowned singers, including SP Balasubrahmanyam, KS Chithra, Mano, Janaki Iyer, Krishnachandran, Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, and Mahalakshmi Iyer can be seen crooning their voices. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the singers recorded their voice and video from their home, suggest media reports. Together As One was curated by Srinivas, Rahul Nambiar and Aalaap Raju. It was mixed and mastered by Ishit Kuberkar. Roja, written and directed by Mani Ratnam, was AR Rahman’s debut film as a composer. The film had Aravind Swami and Madhubala in lead roles.

