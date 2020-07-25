  1. Home
  2. entertainment

AR Rahman says he wants to see Nayanthara and Suriya star in Tamil historical drama Silappatikaram

AR Rahman said during an interview that he would like to see Nayanthara and Suriya playing the key roles in Tamil epic Silappatikaram. He added that he wants it to be a musical film like the old times.
2244 reads Mumbai
AR Rahman says he wants to see Nayanthara and Suriya star in Tamil historical drama SilappatikaramAR Rahman says he wants to see Nayanthara and Suriya star in Tamil historical drama Silappatikaram
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A couple of days back, Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan interviewed with AR Rahman for Behindwoods. During the interview, the duo spoke about several things starting from their quarantine hairstyle to their next projects. AR Rahman said during the interview that he would like to see Nayanthara and Suriya playing the key roles in Tamil epic Silappatikaram. He added that he wants it to be a musical film like the old times.

Vignesh Shivan jokingly nodded and said he would convey her the message. AR Rahman also opened up that he was thrilled about working in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. He said, “It’s a tough task for me as both I and Mani sir do not want to recreate or replicate what is already there. We want to create something new”. He added that he hopes that the pandemic situation is well contained so that people can see how wonderful the film would be.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni achieves THIS huge feat; Says It was the ‘best journey with her best people’

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are joining hands for the film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also starrs Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Nayanthara, on the other hand, will be next seen in devotional drama Mookuthi Amman directed by RJ Balaji. Suriya is awaiting the release of his next film Soorarai Pottru with Aparna Balamurali. Directed by Sudha K Prasad, the will hit the big screens as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Credits :Behindwoods

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement