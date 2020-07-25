AR Rahman says he wants to see Nayanthara and Suriya star in Tamil historical drama Silappatikaram

AR Rahman said during an interview that he would like to see Nayanthara and Suriya playing the key roles in Tamil epic Silappatikaram. He added that he wants it to be a musical film like the old times.

A couple of days back, Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan interviewed with AR Rahman for Behindwoods. During the interview, the duo spoke about several things starting from their quarantine hairstyle to their next projects. AR Rahman said during the interview that he would like to see Nayanthara and Suriya playing the key roles in Tamil epic Silappatikaram. He added that he wants it to be a musical film like the old times.

Vignesh Shivan jokingly nodded and said he would convey her the message. AR Rahman also opened up that he was thrilled about working in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. He said, “It’s a tough task for me as both I and Mani sir do not want to recreate or replicate what is already there. We want to create something new”. He added that he hopes that the pandemic situation is well contained so that people can see how wonderful the film would be.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are joining hands for the film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film also starrs Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Nayanthara, on the other hand, will be next seen in devotional drama Mookuthi Amman directed by RJ Balaji. Suriya is awaiting the release of his next film Soorarai Pottru with Aparna Balamurali. Directed by Sudha K Prasad, the will hit the big screens as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

