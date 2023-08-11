AR Rahman says Kamal Haasan 'got trapped in this industry'; Opens up on watching Oppenheimer with him

Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman, the two prestigious members of the Indian film fraternity share a very close bond. They bond over all things movies and keep encouraging each other to grow. In a recent interview, AR Rahman revealed that he had advised Kamal Haasan to make a Hollywood film without being judgemental about it.

In an interview with The Hindu, AR Rahman stated, "I feel like he got trapped in this industry over the years. It’s a good thing for us; but for him... I don’t know. 20 years ago, when he had the money, he should have just gone to Hollywood and made a film there," further adding that he wanted Haasan to make a film just for the heck of it and not judge on the basis of its success or failure.

Interestingly, AR Rahman and Kamal Haasan also watched Oppenheimer together at a Chinese Theatre. After the film, Rahman invited Vikram actor over for lunch. During their meet, the Grammy and Golden Globe Award-winning music composer was fascinated by Kamal Haasan's knowledge about filmmaking.

"He (Kamal Haasan) still watches so many movies, remembers scenes and dialogues from them, and keeps pointing out trivia to me. Unlike him, I don’t have the patience anymore to finish every film!," said AR Rahman.

Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman watched The Godfather and Oppenheimer together

Recently, Kamal Haasan shared a picture of him with AR Rahman and captioned it, "Boys in the wood !! Found a young man who is older than I am, and that’s why I keep young company." The two icons also saw The Godfather and were also seen looking at ARR’s Oscar-winning moments.

On a related note, Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman are set to team up again for an upcoming project with director Mani Ratnam. They previously worked together on two films- Indian and Thenali.

