AR Rahman sends audience on a laugh riot at an event by pulling anchor’s legs for speaking Hindi; WATCH

During the launch of AR Rahman’s debut production venture 99 Songs, he trolled the anchor by walking out of the stage when she started speaking Hindi.

R Rahman made audience go gaga during the audio launch of his maiden production venture 99 Songs. During the event, Rahman trolled the anchor for speaking in Hindi. While giving the stage to the actor Ehan Bhat, Rahman funnily asked the anchor why was she speaking in Hindi and got out of the stage. Later, when the anchor told him she was only welcoming him, Rahman cleared the air saying that he was only pulling her legs.

As soon as she started speaking Hindi to welcome the actor, AR Rahman asked “Hindi?” and walked out of the stage all the while laughing. He said, “I asked you if you would speak Tamil and you said you knew”, to which the anchor replied saying that she was speaking Tamil and spoke Hindi only to welcome the actor. However, AR Rahman laughed and said “I was only joking” and took his seat. It is to be noted that the Oscar-winning composer made fun of an anchor who spoke in Hindi a few months ago.

Watch the video here:

Last year, Kollywood celebrates including Yuvan Shankar Raja, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Vetri Maaran made the headlines after they wore t shirts with captions, “Tamil Paesum Indian” and so on. 99 Songs starring Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in the lead roles is directed by debutant Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. Apart from production, AR Rahman is also writing screenplay along with Vishwesh. The musical love story will hit the theatres on April 16. Sharing the poster of 99 Songs, AR Rahman wrote, "Happy to share that #99Songs will release on April 16, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by @vishweshk and featuring the talented actors @itsEhanBhat & #EdilsyVargas (sic)."

