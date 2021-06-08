AR Rahman shares photo with son Ameen as they get their first Covid 19 jab

  1. Home
AR Rahman is the latest big star to get vaccinated following Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth among others.
June 8, 2021
Following Aishwarya Rajesh, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, AR Rahman is the latest star to have got the vaccination for COVID-19. Taking to his Instagram space, the Oscar winning composer shared a picture of himself along with his son AR Ameen after they both took their vaccination in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. In the photo, the father and son duo can be seen posing for the selfie wearing masks. "Vaccinated #1stjabdone #covishield," the 54-year-old composer wrote while sharing the photo.

While sharing the photo, he also asked his Instagram followers if they all got themselves vaccinated. He is the latest big star to get vaccinated following Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Rajinikanth among others. While the country is battling one of the biggest pandemics, these posts by celebrities are coming as an encouragement for the public to get vaccinated.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the work front, it was recently reported that AR Rahman started composing music for Silambarasan TR's upcoming film Pathu Thala. It is expected that an official update regarding the same will be announced soon by the makers. His film 99 Songs released in theatres earlier this year. 99 Songs marked AR Rahman's debut as a producer and a co-writer. The film had Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in the lead roles. Since the film was released on the big screens shortly before the second wave hit, it eventually found its way to OTT platform.

