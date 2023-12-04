WATCH: AR Rahman sings Humma Humma for little girl; her reaction is unmissable

AR Rahman was recently part of the 16th edition of the Kathakar International Storytellers Festival, which took place in Delhi. The event was organized by the Government of India’s Ministry of Culture and saw a cute moment of AR Rahman with a young fan of his.

A small child was seen sharing a seat along with AR Rahman during the festival and was asked what her favorite song is by the artist. The little girl said she liked the Humma Humma song, to which Rahman quickly obliged and sang a few lines from it, amazing everyone with his fantastic voice.

AR Rahman sings Humma Humma for a little girl

AR Rahman singing his iconic song in front of everyone has seemingly taken everyone by surprise and riled up the emotions and morale of the event. The attendees were hooting and cheering for the artists and couldn't rest hearing him.

The event was also graced by well-known personalities of Indian cinema, including Mohit Chauhan, Imtiaz Ali, Rochak Kohli, and many more.

About Humma Humma song

The song Humma Humma is originally from the 1995 Tamil romantic drama film called Bombay, which was directed by Mani Ratnam. The film, which had Aravind Swamy and Manisha Koirala in the leading roles, featured Sonali Bendre and Prabhu Deva's younger brother Nagendra Prasad dancing to the tunes.

The film was also dubbed and released in Hindi, which went on to become a sensational hit, holding a cult standard even today. The film had AR Rahman composing its tracks, while cinematography was handled by filmmaker Rajiv Menon.

The song was also reused by AR Rahman in 2017 for the film OK Jaanu, directed by Shaad Ali. Interestingly, the film was the official Hindi remake of Mani Ratnam's film O Kadhal Kanmani, which was released in Tamil back in 2015 and had Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen in the leading roles.

AR Rahman's work front

AR Rahman was recently seen composing tracks for the Hindi film Pippa, starring Ishaan Khattar and Mrunal Thakur in the leading roles. The film, directed by Raja Krishna Menon, was based on an adaptation of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta's war memoir, 'The Burning Chaffees'.

Moreover, AR Rahman is next set to compose the films Ayalaan, Lal Salaam, and Aadujeevitham in Tamil and Malayalam, respectively. The music composer is also composing tracks for films like Genie, Kadhalikka Neramillai, and Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Furthermore, he will also once again join hands with Mani Ratnam for the Kamal Haasan film Thug Life, marking the composer's 3rd collaboration with the actor after his films Indian and Thenali.

