AR Rahman talks about making VR Bollywood movies, dance projects and more; READ DEETS

Music maestro AR Rahman recently opened up about producing Bollywood movies in an interview. He also said that he is interested in making a dance-based film.

Very few people are aware of this fact that apart from being a music maestro, AR Rahman also happens to be a film producer. Yes, you heard it right. The world-renowned musician had ventured into film production with a film which is titled 99 Songs. Apart from that, he has directed an English film titled Le Musk which has been previewed way back in the year 2017. Recently, AR Rahman opened up about his plans regarding Bollywood films.

On being asked whether he will produce or direct any Bollywood movie, the ace musician called box office a completely different genre which makes one sweat. AR Rahman expressed his desire to do movies based on Virtual Reality which takes the audience where they wouldn’t have gone before. He then talks about his first movie, Le Musk which he considers to be an installation and sensory experiment which could be smelled by the people during the screening.

(ALSO READ: AR Rahman says he doesn't want to compete with younger artists; Here's why)

The best part is that the musician already has a genre in his mind when it comes to producing Bollywood movies. Briefing up about the same, AR Rahman says that he is interested in doing a dance project. He further states that he wants to make a film that will be an experience in itself for the audience. The musician recalls how he loses interest after 10 minutes while watching dance films. He signs off by saying that he will be making the use of technology and interesting music in order to produce the same.

Credits :Times of India

Read More