AR Rahman to train an all female music studio in Dubai; Details inside

The music legend AR Rahman will be training an all-female music studio in Dubai. The all-female studio will be performing at the upcoming Expo 2020. The Academy Award-winning music composer will be attached to the all-female music studio called The Firdaus Women’s Orchestra. The studio will be performing at the Expo 2020. According to reports, the music director whose career spans over 25 years stated that he is looking forward to mentoring an all-female studio.

The studio which is all set to perform at the upcoming Expo 2020 will have 50 female musicians from UAE, North Africa, and Afghanistan. Recently, the music director made headlines, as he turned producer with the film 99 songs. According to news reports, the music icon stated that being a producer for the first time feels like a rebirth. AR Rahman further added that it was a great feeling. The music director also added that when he started off his career in films, he had almost 10 years of experience in making music. But, becoming a producer feels like starting off again.

AR Rahman is reportedly looking forward to training the studio and bring new talent into the musical field. The film 99 songs will be helmed by a first-time director Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy. The film will reportedly release in three languages namely, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

