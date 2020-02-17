AR Rahman unhappy with the remixes of his songs; Calls them disastrous and annoying

Music maestro AR Rahman has opened up in an interview about the reason behind being irritated with the remixes of his songs. Read on to know more.

Well – known music maestro AR Rahman generally prefers to keep a low profile and remains away from limelight. However, in a recent interview with a daily, he opened up and made some revelations regarding his musical journey in the industry. He also admitted that he gets irritated hearing the remixes of his songs. The musician goes on to call these remixes disastrous and annoying. He admits talking to a company and expressing his fears of being trolled for his remixes.

Rahman also expressed his happiness over people realizing the value of original music. Interestingly, he says that the only remix of one of his songs that he liked is ‘The Humma Song’ which featured in the Aditya Roy Kapur – starrer Ok Jaanu. It happens to be a remix of the 1995 song Humma Humma which featured in the movie Bombay. AR Rahman has been away from the Hindi film industry for quite some time.

On being asked the reason behind the same, he says that he has been busy with other things. Furthermore, the legendary musician revealed that he was busy composing music for Tamil films and his own productions. He also said that he is building a studio and spending time with his kids whom he wants to nurture as future musicians. The music maestro who has a tremendous fan following not only down in the South but also in the Hindi film industry is currently busy with a movie which has been backed by Aanand L. Rai.

Credits :Times of India

