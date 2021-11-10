AR Rahman on why it was ‘hell’ composing for Rajinikanth movies & hating festivals due to multiple releases

AR Rahman is one of the most prolific composers in the history of Indian cinema who was won six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, fifteen Filmfare Awards, and seventeen Filmfare Awards South. In a recent chat with Our Stupid Reactions YouTube channel, Rahman spoke about being under tremendous pressure when he was composing for Rajinikanth films. Rahman mentioned that deadlines would be too tight for those movies and he would have to deliver multiple tracks and background scores as well for the big release.

Rahman said, “At least now it’s better, but before it used to be, we start in March when I used to do Rajinikanth movies… This movie will have to release by Diwali, they will say. And then, I will have to do the songs, I will have to do the background, and the electricity used to be very funky at my place. We used to have two generators stationed. It was hell.” Rahman also mentioned that he would have to prioritize Rajinikanth films however directors of other films would keep reminding him that they also have Diwali releases planned and which is why he started to hate festivals.

Rahman said, “I used to do three movies, so the other directors would say, ‘My stuff is coming on Diwali too, AR’. It was hell. I used to hate all these festivals because they used to give me hell, whether it was Diwali or New Year or Pongal because I never used to enjoy. Now, there’s much more leisure.”

Also Read| Gone too soon: AR Rahman mourns Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s demise