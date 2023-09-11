AR Rahman's Chennai concert draws criticism for chaotic management and stampede incidents – Videos go viral

AR Rahman is all over the Internet because of his Chennai concert as it turned out to be a nightmare for the audiences. Several music lovers who attended the concert slammed the Oscar-winning music composer for poor management. Many took to Twitter and shared their bad experience of AR Rahman's concert and complained of overcrowding, Extortion, and shoddy audio. In fact, a few got injured in the stampede, women faced molestation and panic attacks, and children went missing.

AR Rahman's concert has poorly disappointed the Chennai fans and outrage on Twitter is clearly visible. A few also demanded the music composer apologize for the bad concert management as audiences paid a whopping amount from Rs 5,000 to 25,000 and more just to experience this. It was said that there was no segregation as per tickets and even the audio of the concert was miserable. There were also reports of people with tickets being turned away from the venue. Some even tore their tickets in rage.

A user on X posted, along with a video of the entry gates packed with fans, “Very badly organized concert. Waste of money. Energy. Felt a huge sense of betrayal. I was feeling so stressed over good vibes because of so many fights and shit that was going around! Unfair max was No proper sound!"

Another user shared views from the concert and wrote, "People returning after they couldn’t get access to the show. Ladies molested, children’s injured in the stampede, elderly collapsed due to suffocation while @arrahman was still singing with a closed eye shit show and a near death experience for my family #ARRahman @actcevents."

Fans outrage at AR Rahman for poor management at Chennai concert

AR Rahman yet to respond to the concert controversy

There are several videos and photos from AR Rahman's concert that are going viral on social media. Despite the huge backlash, neither the concert organisation not AR Rahman has responded to it yet. And it is to be noted that this is not the first time audiences have shared bad reviews of AR Rahman's concert. The Coimbatore concert in August was also slammed for bad management.

