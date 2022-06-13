AR Rahman's daughter Khatija's reception: Suriya, Mani Ratnam & more in full attendance; PICS

Music maestro AR Rahman does not need any introduction. His daughter Khatija Rahman recently tied the knot with audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. The music composer and singer hosted a wedding reception for the newlyweds and it was attended by the who's who from the industry including Suriya. The pictures from the celebration have surfaced on social media and AR Rahman can be seen greeting the guests with a big smile on his face.

The wedding took place on the 6th of May, followed by the reception that was held on the 10th of June in Chennai. Manisha Koirala, who also attended the reception, dropped some photographs from the festivities on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post, "AR Rahman sir's daughter Khatija's wedding reception was sheer joy... Meeting my colleagues from here really warmed my heart. This celebration has added more to already many lovely memories of Chennai. God bless the newlywed."

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, as they say like father like daughter, Khatija is also a singer and musician just like her dad. She has crooned a few tracks, including Rock a Bye Baby from Mimi starring Kriti Sanon.

Not too long ago, AR Rahman talked about who all inspired him during his journey at a promotional event. He said, "There are many people actually. I have been discovering the old music now like Madan Mohan sahab, SD Burman sahab, Hridaynath Mangeshkar and all the greats. I think in today's time the music is very interesting, it serves the movie but the musicality I think is definitely from the 60's and 50's period. The lyrics and the tune of the singer and everything is like a university by itself."

He further added, "The younger generation of course like Shankar, Amit Trivedi, Vishal - Shekhar. Bengali, Malayalam and Tamil composers, bursting with talent."

Also Read: Illaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankara Raja to make music for Venkat Prabhu's next with Naga Chaitanya?