AR Rahman's daughters defend their father over Chennai concert fiasco, Yuvan Shankar Raja slams organisers

AR Rahman has been all over the headlines for poor management of his Chennai concert Marakuma Nenjam. The music composer took accountability for the fiasco and apologized as well. Many accused him of scamming people and his daughters Raheema and Khatija, took to social media and extended support to their father.

Rahman's daughters Raheema and Khatija took to social media to share an infographic about the composer's philanthropic work. This comes after several accused Rahman of cheating and scamming people through the concert. In the post, they also mentioned everyone to think before speaking.

Raheema and Khatija, Yuvan Shankar support AR Rahman over Chennai concert





And not just Rahman's daughters, several celebs from the Tamil film industry have come forward to extend their support for the music composer. Yuvan Shankar Raja took to his social media and extended his support to Rahman and criticised the organizers. He extended his support to Rahman and said, "As a fellow musician, I empathise with the situation and stand by AR Rahman, considering the unfortunate events, especially when the concert was intended to give the fans a memorable night, for all the right reasons."



About Chennai concert Marakuma Nenjam

AR Rahman performed live on the grounds of Adityaram Palace on September 10 in Chennai. More than 45,000 people attended the concert and ticket prices ranged from 2,000, 5,000 to 25,000 and more. Several people with tickets were denied entry due to overcrowding and there was no proper segregation as well.

Apart from tickets, several music lovers who attended the concert slammed him for overcrowding, extortion, molestation, stampede, and children missing. It was also complained that the venue couldn't even provide proper audio. Videos and photos from the concert of public suffering have gone viral on social media.

After a huge backlash, the Oscar-winning music composer addressed the incident and apologized. He said he was 'terribly disturbed' and promised to take leadership of management next time. The popular musician also promised to refund the ticket amount to the people who couldn't attend the event.