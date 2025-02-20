AR Rahman’s ex-wife Saira Banu undergoes emergency surgery in Los Angeles; expresses gratitude to former spouse

Saira Banu, the soon-to-be ex-wife of renowned musician A.R. Rahman, was recently hospitalized in Los Angeles, USA, where she underwent emergency surgery. A few days after the incident, a press release was issued, providing an update on her health.

According to the statement, Saira Banu is recovering rapidly. It read: “A few days ago, Mrs. Saira Rahman was hospitalized due to a medical emergency and underwent surgery. During this challenging time, her sole focus is on a speedy recovery.”

Additionally, Saira Banu expressed her gratitude towards her soon-to-be ex-husband, A.R. Rahman, as well as her friends in Los Angeles, including sound designer Resul Pookutty and his wife.

The statement continued: “Mrs. Saira Rahman would also like to express her heartfelt gratitude to her friends in Los Angeles—Resul Pookutty and his wife, Shadia—as well as Vandana Shah and Mr. Rahman for their unwavering support during this difficult time.”

Furthermore, Saira Banu extended her appreciation to her supporters and well-wishers during this challenging period. She concluded the statement by requesting everyone to respect her privacy and understand her situation.

For those unaware, A.R. Rahman and Saira Banu announced their decision to part ways in 2024 after 29 years of marriage. According to a statement released by Banu’s lawyers, the couple decided to separate due to tensions in their relationship, despite holding each other in high regard.

Following the announcement, A.R. Rahman also shared a heartfelt tweet confirming the news: “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts.”

On the professional front, A.R. Rahman recently composed the soundtrack and score for the movie Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.

Looking ahead, the musician is set to compose music for several upcoming films, including Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan, RC16 featuring Ram Charan, Tere Ishq Mein starring Dhanush, and many more.