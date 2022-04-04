Arabic Kuthu fever returns: After Tamil, makers drop Telugu, Hindi versions of Vijay, Pooja Hegde's peppy song

After making everyone dance to the tunes of the Tamil version of Arabic Kuthu, the makers of the upcoming action-drama, Beast have dropped the Telugu and Hindi version of the track. Vijay's swag and Pooja Hegde's swift dance moves take this peppy number a notch higher.

The track has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and crooned by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi. The catchy lyrics of the song have been written by Sivakarthikeyan.

Check out the song below:

Shedding some more light on this number, Arabic Kuthu is a fusion of Arabic music and Tamil kuthu beats. Ever since the release of the song, celebrities like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan, among others are seen dancing to the track in their unique style.

The makers recently released the power-packed trailer of this upcoming dark comedy. The short clip delivered a perfect blend of action and drama. Vijay shines in the new ruthless avatar. The audience is waiting with bated breath for 13 April to see this action drama in the cinema halls.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the project also has Selvaraghavan, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das and Shine Tom Chacko in significant roles. Manoj Paramahamsa has handled the camera work, while editing for Beast has been done by R. Nirmal.

Additionally, Vijay Thalapathy has also signed up to play the lead in Vamshi Paidipally's next. Latest reports claim that Disha Patani has been approached to play the female lead in the project. However, nothing has been announced yet.

