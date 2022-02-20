Arabic Kuthu, Two Two Two & Kalaavathi: 3 must-try reel challenges that are an obsession

As we all know, music plays a very important role in South Indian movies. Be it Rajinikanth's signature dance moves in his iconic films or Allu Arjun's Srivalli hook step and Thalapathy Vijay's viral step on Vaathi Coming, the songs have always managed to take social media by storm, winning over audiences' hearts in the North as well.

There is something endearing about South music and BGM and there's no stopping! Arabic Kuthu, Two Two Two, and Kalaavathi are the latest numbers that are must-try reel challenges. They are groovy and fun.

Take a look:

Two Two Two from Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal:

Two Two Two, the love song which has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Sunidhi Chauhan and Sanjana Kalmanje managed to take social media by storm. This love-packed track is sure to get you grooving right from time you play it. Even Priyanka Chopra gave a shout-out to the team of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal for their first song Two Two Two. She shared the YouTube link to the song and wrote, "Love it! Well done @anirudhofficial & @VigneshShivN.Also happy birthday Vignesh. Congrats to the team of #KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal @VijaySethuOffl #Nayanthara @Samanthaprabhu2 @Rowdy_Pictures @7screenstudio @SonyMusicSouth (sic)."

Arabic Kuthu from Beast:

Arabic Kuthu from Vijay and Pooja Hegde's Beast has set the Internet on fire. Not only fans but actors like Samantha also took up this challenge. Resembling an Egyptian goddess in the song, Pooja Hegde's intense and charming expressions are one of the highlights. The crackling chemistry of Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja is sure to pull viewers to cinemas. Sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Jonita Gandhi, the lyrics of the song are penned by SivaKarthikeyan. Anirudh has also composed the music.

Kalaavathi from Sarkaru Vaari Paata:

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's fans are taking up the challenge and are enjoying every bit of his song. Earlier today, Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara grooved to the peppy dance number and is currently the top trend on the Internet.

Another song that we cannot miss adding to the list is Tamannaah's Kodthe. The upbeat song features the pan-India star performing some temperature-raising moves. The Kodthe Dance Challenge is trending on social media, with fans recreating the catchy moves.

