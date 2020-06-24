Aramm 2: Keerthy Suresh to NOT replace Nayanthara as the lead actor?

Directed by Gopi Nainar, the original film was critically acclaimed and it fetched a huge Box Office success.

It goes without saying that Aramm is one of the most important films in the career of Nayanthara. The film was critically acclaimed and it was a huge Box Office success. The film was lauded for its strong content and powerful message. Gopi Nainar made his directorial debut with the film. It was reported recently that the director is planning for a sequel of the film. As soon as the sequel news surfaced online, several reports made rounds on the film’s casting. A section of media reported that Keerthy Suresh has bagged the lead role in the sequel.

However, according to Galatta Media, Keerthy Suresh has not replaced Nayanthara for the lead role, and the makers will come up with the cast and crew once everything falls in the right place. The director is currently busy with his second film, Karuppar Nagaram which has Jai, Aishwarya Rajessh and Mahima Nambiar as the lead actors. Since the film has an ensemble of critically acclaimed actors, it is one of the most anticipated movies of the year.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara will be sharing the screen space for the upcoming film Annaatthe. The Siruthai Siva directorial has Superstar Rajinikanth as the lead actor, while senior actors Khushbu and Meena will be seen playing some key roles. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and it is touted to be a rural entertainer. The makers have wrapped up the first shooting schedule of Annaatthe and it is expected that the second schedule will be resumed once the lockdown is lifted.

Credits :Galatta Media

