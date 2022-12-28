Aramm-Maya: 10 best Nayanthara movies as per IMDb
Here is a list of Nayanthara’s top movies as per IMDb.
Nayanthara is one of the most talented actresses in the South. Ever since her debut in 2003 with Manassinakkare, the diva went on to be a part of soe memorable dramas including Chandramukhi in 2005, Boss in 2006, Villu in 2009, Super in 2010, Ghajini in 2005 and Billa in 2007, to name just a few.
Meanwhile, her last release, Connect has also received a lot of praise from movie buffs. On this note, let us take a look at the best movies of Nayanthara according to IMDb.
1. Aramm
Cast: Nayanthara, Ramachandran Durairaj and Sunu Lakshmi
Director: Gopi Nainar
Writer: Gopi Nainar
Run time: 119 minutes
Release date: 10 November 2017
Nayanthara plays the role of a District Collector who deals with the prominent water shortage crisis in a village.
2. Raja Rani
Cast: Arya, Jai, Nayanthara, Nazriya Nazim, Sathyaraj, Santhanam, and Sathyan
Director: Atlee
Writer: Atlee
Run time: 164 minutes
Release date: 27 September 2013
Raja Rani focuses on John and Regina, who despite their differences are forced to get married and end up leading a troubled life.
3. Sri Rama Rajyam
Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nayanthara, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Srikanth
Director: Bapu
Writer: Bapu-Ramana
Run time: 172 minutes
Release date: 17 November 2011
Sri Rama Rajyam is based on the mythological tale of Ramayana. It talks about the time when Sita gives birth to Lava and Kusa, and the boys start preaching the Ramayana in Ayodhya under Sage Valmiki's guidance, unaware of the truth.
4. Naanum Rowdy Thaan
Cast: Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, with Parthiepan, Raadhika Sarathkumar, RJ Balaji, and Anandaraj
Director: Vignesh Shivan
Writer: Vignesh Shivan
Run time: 145 minutes
Release date: 21 October 2015
Naanum Rowdy Thaan revolves around a wannabe rowdy played by Vijay Sethupathi who ends up falling head over heels in love for a hearing-impaired girl. The story takes a turn when the girl makes a shocking request.
5. Billa
Cast: Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara, Namitha
Director: Vishnuvardhan
Writer: Vishnuvardhan
Run time: 140 minutes
Release date: 14 December 2007
Ajith Kumar is seen as an international gangster, who goes by the name of Billa, and the film revolves around his cat and mouse chase with the police.
6. Super
Cast: Upendra and Nayanthara
Director: Upendra
Writer: Upendra
Run time: 135 minutes
Release date: 2 December 2010
Super tells the tale of an NRI, who cleans up the country's political system in his attempt to pursue his love interest.
7. Maya
Cast: Aari Arujunan, Nayanthara, Lakshmi Priya, Amzath Khan
Director: Ashwin Saravanan
Writer: Ashwin Saravanan
Run time: 142 minutes
Release date: 17 September 2015
Nayanthara is seen as Maya, a girl who decides to watch a horror film alone in a theater as a challenge.
8. Boss Engira Bhaskaran
Cast: Arya, Nayanthara and Santhanam
Director: M Rajesh
Writer: M Rajesh
Run time: 161 minutes
Release date: 10 September 2010
Bhaskaran is the story of a college dropout, who starts coaching classes to woo a young professor, Chandrika.
9. Arrambam
Cast: Ajith Kumar, Arya, Nayanthara, Taapsee Pannu, Kishore, Rana Daggubati, Akshara Gowda
Director: Vishnuvardhan
Writer: Vishnuvardhan
Run time: 158 minutes
Release date: 31 October 2013
Arrambam shares the tale of a mysterious man, who tries to unveil a major government conspiracy responsible for several people losing their lives.
10. Puthiya Niyamam
Cast: Mammootty, Nayanthara, Baby Ananya, Sheelu Abraham, Rachana Narayanankutty, S. N. Swamy, Roshan Mathew, Anil K. Reji, Sendrayan, and Aju Varghese
Director: A. K. Sajan
Writer: A. K. Sajan
Run time: 132 minutes
Release date: 12 February 2016
Puthiya Niyamam talks about the struggles of a couple, including a divorce lawyer Louis Pothen, and his better half Vasuki Iyer, a kathakali dancer.
Nayanthara on her cinematic journey
Recently, during an interview for her film Connect, Nayanthara talked about her two decades of journey in the South cinema, "It feels great. Sometimes when I think about it, I can’t believe that I have completed 20 years. But there were many phases of life in those twenty years which have all been very, very nice. I was too young; I was 18 when I started working in cinema. I just went with the flow. After a point, I pointed to achieve certain things. When we speak about films and the film industry, my desire was that my name should also be etched in its history. I think that desire was fulfilled by God. And I think that’s a big achievement."
Nayanthara on inequality for women
She further disclosed that she wanted to make it big in the male-dominated industry, “When I started the second decade, I had some dreams. There were no women-centric films and women were not given importance at that time. I used to wonder why heroines were not given any importance. Even if we attend an audio function, they’ll make us stand in some corner. This is the reason why I stopped attending such events. I feel women should be treated equally (in the film industry) as male stars, and, if not equally, at least given importance."For the unversed, the Lady Superstar is well-known for delivering some women-centric movies.
Also Read: Nayanthara to Hansika: 2022 Brides who left everyone awestruck
A post-graduate in journalism, Prachi is a movie buff whose every thought is inspired by the silver screen. She is so...Read more