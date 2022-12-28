Aramm-Maya: 10 best Nayanthara movies as per IMDb

Nayanthara is one of the most talented actresses in the South. Ever since her debut in 2003 with Manassinakkare, the diva went on to be a part of soe memorable dramas including Chandramukhi in 2005, Boss in 2006, Villu in 2009, Super in 2010, Ghajini in 2005 and Billa in 2007, to name just a few. Meanwhile, her last release, Connect has also received a lot of praise from movie buffs. On this note, let us take a look at the best movies of Nayanthara according to IMDb.

1. Aramm Cast: Nayanthara, Ramachandran Durairaj and Sunu Lakshmi Director: Gopi Nainar Writer: Gopi Nainar Run time: 119 minutes Release date: 10 November 2017 Nayanthara plays the role of a District Collector who deals with the prominent water shortage crisis in a village.

2. Raja Rani Cast: Arya, Jai, Nayanthara, Nazriya Nazim, Sathyaraj, Santhanam, and Sathyan Director: Atlee Writer: Atlee Run time: 164 minutes Release date: 27 September 2013 Raja Rani focuses on John and Regina, who despite their differences are forced to get married and end up leading a troubled life.

3. Sri Rama Rajyam Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nayanthara, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Srikanth Director: Bapu Writer: Bapu-Ramana Run time: 172 minutes Release date: 17 November 2011 Sri Rama Rajyam is based on the mythological tale of Ramayana. It talks about the time when Sita gives birth to Lava and Kusa, and the boys start preaching the Ramayana in Ayodhya under Sage Valmiki's guidance, unaware of the truth.

4. Naanum Rowdy Thaan Cast: Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, with Parthiepan, Raadhika Sarathkumar, RJ Balaji, and Anandaraj Director: Vignesh Shivan Writer: Vignesh Shivan Run time: 145 minutes Release date: 21 October 2015 Naanum Rowdy Thaan revolves around a wannabe rowdy played by Vijay Sethupathi who ends up falling head over heels in love for a hearing-impaired girl. The story takes a turn when the girl makes a shocking request.

5. Billa Cast: Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara, Namitha Director: Vishnuvardhan Writer: Vishnuvardhan Run time: 140 minutes Release date: 14 December 2007 Ajith Kumar is seen as an international gangster, who goes by the name of Billa, and the film revolves around his cat and mouse chase with the police.

6. Super Cast: Upendra and Nayanthara Director: Upendra Writer: Upendra Run time: 135 minutes Release date: 2 December 2010 Super tells the tale of an NRI, who cleans up the country's political system in his attempt to pursue his love interest.

7. Maya Cast: Aari Arujunan, Nayanthara, Lakshmi Priya, Amzath Khan Director: Ashwin Saravanan Writer: Ashwin Saravanan Run time: 142 minutes Release date: 17 September 2015 Nayanthara is seen as Maya, a girl who decides to watch a horror film alone in a theater as a challenge.

8. Boss Engira Bhaskaran Cast: Arya, Nayanthara and Santhanam Director: M Rajesh Writer: M Rajesh Run time: 161 minutes Release date: 10 September 2010 Bhaskaran is the story of a college dropout, who starts coaching classes to woo a young professor, Chandrika.

9. Arrambam Cast: Ajith Kumar, Arya, Nayanthara, Taapsee Pannu, Kishore, Rana Daggubati, Akshara Gowda Director: Vishnuvardhan Writer: Vishnuvardhan Run time: 158 minutes Release date: 31 October 2013 Arrambam shares the tale of a mysterious man, who tries to unveil a major government conspiracy responsible for several people losing their lives.

10. Puthiya Niyamam Cast: Mammootty, Nayanthara, Baby Ananya, Sheelu Abraham, Rachana Narayanankutty, S. N. Swamy, Roshan Mathew, Anil K. Reji, Sendrayan, and Aju Varghese Director: A. K. Sajan Writer: A. K. Sajan Run time: 132 minutes Release date: 12 February 2016 Puthiya Niyamam talks about the struggles of a couple, including a divorce lawyer Louis Pothen, and his better half Vasuki Iyer, a kathakali dancer.