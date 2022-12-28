Aramm-Maya: 10 best Nayanthara movies as per IMDb

Here is a list of Nayanthara’s top movies as per IMDb.

Photo Courtesy: (Vignesh Shivan Instagram)
Nayanthara's best movies

Nayanthara is one of the most talented actresses in the South. Ever since her debut in 2003 with Manassinakkare, the diva went on to be a part of soe memorable dramas including Chandramukhi in 2005, Boss in 2006, Villu in 2009, Super in 2010, Ghajini in 2005 and Billa in 2007,  to name just a few.  

Meanwhile, her last release, Connect has also received a lot of praise from movie buffs. On this note, let us take a look at the best movies of Nayanthara according to IMDb.

1. Aramm 

Cast: Nayanthara, Ramachandran Durairaj and Sunu Lakshmi 

Director: Gopi Nainar

Writer: Gopi Nainar

Run time: 119 minutes

Release date: 10 November 2017

Nayanthara plays the role of a District Collector who deals with the prominent water shortage crisis in a village.

 

Aramm 

2. Raja Rani 

Cast: Arya, Jai, Nayanthara, Nazriya Nazim, Sathyaraj, Santhanam, and Sathyan

Director: Atlee

Writer: Atlee

Run time: 164 minutes

Release date: 27 September 2013

Raja Rani focuses on John and Regina, who despite their differences are forced to get married and end up leading a troubled life. 

 

Raja Rani 

3. Sri Rama Rajyam

Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nayanthara, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Srikanth

Director: Bapu

Writer: Bapu-Ramana

Run time: 172 minutes

Release date: 17 November 2011

Sri Rama Rajyam is based on the mythological tale of Ramayana. It talks about the time when Sita gives birth to Lava and Kusa, and the boys start preaching the Ramayana in Ayodhya under Sage Valmiki's guidance, unaware of the truth.

 

Sri Rama Rajyam

4. Naanum Rowdy Thaan 

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, with Parthiepan, Raadhika Sarathkumar, RJ Balaji, and Anandaraj 

Director: Vignesh Shivan

Writer: Vignesh Shivan

Run time: 145 minutes

Release date: 21 October 2015

Naanum Rowdy Thaan revolves around a wannabe rowdy played by Vijay Sethupathi who ends up falling head over heels in love for a hearing-impaired girl. The story takes a turn when the girl makes a shocking request.

 

Naanum Rowdy Thaan 

5. Billa

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara, Namitha

Director: Vishnuvardhan

Writer: Vishnuvardhan

Run time: 140 minutes

Release date: 14 December 2007

Ajith Kumar is seen as an international gangster, who goes by the name of Billa, and the film revolves around his cat and mouse chase with the police.

 

Billa

6. Super 

Cast: Upendra and Nayanthara 

Director: Upendra

Writer: Upendra

Run time: 135 minutes

Release date: 2 December 2010

Super tells the tale of an NRI, who cleans up the country's political system in his attempt to pursue his love interest.

 

Super

7. Maya

Cast: Aari Arujunan, Nayanthara, Lakshmi Priya, Amzath Khan

Director: Ashwin Saravanan

Writer: Ashwin Saravanan

Run time: 142 minutes

Release date: 17 September 2015

Nayanthara is seen as Maya, a girl who decides to watch a horror film alone in a theater as a challenge.

 

Maya

8. Boss Engira Bhaskaran

Cast: Arya, Nayanthara and Santhanam 

Director: M Rajesh

Writer: M Rajesh

Run time: 161 minutes

Release date: 10 September 2010

Bhaskaran is the story of a college dropout, who starts coaching classes to woo a young professor, Chandrika.

 

Boss Engira Bhaskaran

9. Arrambam

Cast: Ajith Kumar, Arya, Nayanthara, Taapsee Pannu, Kishore, Rana Daggubati, Akshara Gowda 

Director: Vishnuvardhan

Writer: Vishnuvardhan

Run time: 158 minutes

Release date: 31 October 2013

Arrambam shares the tale of a mysterious man, who tries to unveil a major government conspiracy responsible for several people losing their lives.

 

 

 

Arrambam

10. Puthiya Niyamam 

Cast: Mammootty, Nayanthara, Baby Ananya, Sheelu Abraham, Rachana Narayanankutty, S. N. Swamy, Roshan Mathew, Anil K. Reji, Sendrayan, and Aju Varghese 

Director: A. K. Sajan

Writer: A. K. Sajan

Run time: 132 minutes

Release date: 12 February 2016

Puthiya Niyamam talks about the struggles of a couple, including a divorce lawyer Louis Pothen, and his better half Vasuki Iyer, a kathakali dancer.

 

Puthiya Niyamam 

Nayanthara on her cinematic journey

Recently, during an interview for her film Connect, Nayanthara talked about her two decades of journey in the South cinema, "It feels great. Sometimes when I think about it, I can’t believe that I have completed 20 years. But there were many phases of life in those twenty years which have all been very, very nice. I was too young; I was 18 when I started working in cinema. I just went with the flow. After a point, I pointed to achieve certain things. When we speak about films and the film industry, my desire was that my name should also be etched in its history. I think that desire was fulfilled by God. And I think that’s a big achievement."

Nayanthara on inequality for women

She further disclosed that she wanted to make it big in the male-dominated industry, “When I started the second decade, I had some dreams. There were no women-centric films and women were not given importance at that time. I used to wonder why heroines were not given any importance. Even if we attend an audio function, they’ll make us stand in some corner. This is the reason why I stopped attending such events. I feel women should be treated equally (in the film industry) as male stars, and, if not equally, at least given importance."For the unversed, the Lady Superstar is well-known for delivering some women-centric movies. 

