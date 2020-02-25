Aranmanai 3: Arya joins crew in Rajkot; THESE three heroines finalised; Find Out

In an exciting news, Kollywood star Arya has now joined the sets of the third installment of Aranmanai in Rajkot.

t has been revealed that Arya has joined the shooting of Aranmanai 3, one of the most popular franchises in Kollywood. Andrea Jeremiah, Sakshi Agarwal and Raashi Khanna are the three heroines who have been finalised to feature in this Sundar C directorial. It is being learnt that a 25-day schedule has been planned in Rajkot, Gujarat.

In case, you remember, the Aranmanai franchise is known for always having three heroines. The first part had Hansika Motwani, Andrea Jeremiah and Raai Laxmi with Vinay being the male lead whereas the second part saw Trisha, Hansika and Poonam Bajwa with Siddharth headlining the film. Even though belonging to the horror genre, the Aranmanai franchise has been known for its generous dose of comedy – this time around, Vivekh and Yogi Babu are doing the honours. Sathya who debuted in the industry with the sleeper hit Engeyum Eppodhum is taking care of Aranmanai 3’s music. He was recently much appreciated for his work in Parthiban’s Oththa Seruppu Size 7.

Arya was last seen in Santhakumar’s Magamuni, sharing the screen with Indhuja and Mahima Nambiar, which won appreciation from audiences and critics alike. Sundar C had sometime back helmed Vanda Rajavathan Varuven with Simbu aka STR in the lead, a remake of Telugu superhit Attarintiki Daredi starring Pawan Kalyan and Samantha in the lead, unfortunately the film bit the dust at the box office.

