Aranmanai 3: Arya looks radiant as he gets back to work for the first time after lockdown; See working still

A photo of Arya along with Aranmanai 3 director Sundar C has surfaced online, where they both can be seen working for the horror film.

A couple of days back, Arya took to his Twitter space and shared his photos while revealing that he is joining the sets of Aranmanai 3. After being halted for a long time, the makers of Sundar C’s Aranmanai franchise restarted the shooting schedule earlier this week. Now, a working still of Arya and the film’s director Sundar C has surfaced online, where Arya can be seen listening to Sundar with his usual radiant smile.

Reports suggest that this is the final shooting schedule of Aranmanai 3 and it will go on till December 1. The shooting is happening at a brisk pace in Pollachi. About the film, recent report suggested that Arya will be playing the ghost in the popular horror franchise. While no official report has been made on it yet, this news has come as an exciting one to the fans of the franchise, as this will be the first time that the franchise is having a made cast member as the ghost.

See the photo here:

Also Read: Critically acclaimed director Bala to helm a multi starrer with Suriya, Arya and Atharvaa in the lead roles?

Other than Aranmanai, Arya also has in his kitty, the yet to be titled film of critically acclaimed director P Ranjith. Arya recently took to his Twitter space and revealed that they have wrapped up the shooting schedule of the film. Recently, it was announced that Arya and Vishal will be joining hands for a film which will be directed by Anand Shankar. While some reports suggest that Arya will be seen as the main antagonist in the film, no official update regarding the same is made yet.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×