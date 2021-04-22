Aranmanai 3 First Look: Arya, Raashi Khanna feature with a huge cast & has increased curiosity of film buffs

After the success of Aranmanai and Aranmanai 2, fans are eagerly looking forward to Aranmanai 3.

The promotions for Aranmanai franchise kickstart from today as makers unveil the first look from the film. Starring Arya, Raashi Khanna, and Andreah Jeremiah, Aranmanai 3 is directed by Sundar C. The makers have released the first motion poster of the film and it sets high expectations among the moviegoers. One can see, Arya and Raashi posing with a huge cast and it looks appealing. After the success of Aranmanai and Aranmanai 2, fans are eagerly looking forward to Aranmanai 3.

The upcoming film also features Yogi Babu, Vivek, Sampath, Sakshi Agarwal, Manobala, among others in key roles. Produced by Sundar C's home banner Avni Cinemas, C Sathya is on board for the film's music and cinematography is by UK Senthilkumar. The major part of the film has been shot in Gujarat Rajkot, Chennai, and Pollachi. According to media reports, the makers of Aranmanai 3 have spent Rs 2 crore on the climax sequence of the upcoming horror series.

Meanwhile, check out the motion poster of Aranmanai 3 here:



What a pleasure and honor to have two legends @SingerHariharan and @Shankar_Live on board for our prestigious project #Aranmanai3 as actors, performing for their songs. Thank you so much for agreeing to be with us. #SundarC pic.twitter.com/XSCEYjcgmd — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) January 29, 2021 Earlier, Khushbu Sundar shared a couple of photos with veteran singer Hariharan and Shankar Mahadevan and wrote, “What a pleasure and honor to have two legends @SingerHariharan and @Shankar_Live on board for our prestigious project #Aranmanai3 as actors, performing for their songs. Thank you so much for agreeing to be with us. #SundarC”.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×