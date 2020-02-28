Aranmanai 3: Raashi Khanna shares BTS photos from the sets of Sundar C's directorial; Check it out

Actor Rashi Khanna took to her Twitter space and shared picture from the sets of Sundar C directorial Aranmanai 3.

While we all know that Arya has joined the shooting of Aranmanai 3, now, Raashi Khanna took to her Twitter space and shared photos behind the sets of the film, while revealing that she has also joined the sets of the film. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Shenanigans while waiting for my shot.. #NewBeginnings” Along with Raashi, Andrea Jeremiah and Bigg Boss Tamil 3 fame Sakshi Agarwal will also be seen as the female leads. It is being learnt that a 25-day schedule has been planned in a real Palace in Rajkot, Gujarat.

The Aranmanai franchise is known for always having three heroines. While the first installment had Hansika Motwani, Andrea Jeremiah and Raai Laxmi with Vinay being the male lead, the second part had Trisha, Hansika and Poonam Bajwa with Siddharth as the male lead. Just like Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana, the Aranmanai franchise is also known for its generous dose of comedy. This time around, Vivekh and Yogi Babu will be seen performing in the comedy film. Sathya who debuted in the industry with the sleeper hit Engeyum Eppodhum is the music composer of Aranmanai 3.

Raashi Khanna was last seen sharing screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in World Famous Lover. This film had four female leads including Raashi, namely, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, World Famous Lover narrates the love story of Seenayya (Vijay Deverakonda), who experiences love in four different stages of his life.

