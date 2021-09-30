Aranmanai 3 Trailer: Arya & Raashii Khanna to bring fear & evil like never before with third franchise film

The trailer of Arya and Raashii Khanna starrer Aranmanai 3 was released on September 30. The trailer promises horror, terror, fear, and evil like never before with the third franchise and also gives a hint of romance and comedy. The trailer depicts how Raashii's character grew up at the haunted house and was unable to sense the presence of a spirit since her childhood.

Arya also released a new poster along with the trailer on social media. The trailer also promises a lot of laughter and entertainment as it features later actors Vivkeh and Yogi Babu.

Watch the trailer here;

Aranmanai 3, is one of the most anticipated movies in Tamil as it is the third installment in the series. Aranmanai 3 also has actors like Sundar C, Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Sakshi Agarwal, Sampath, Manobala, and Vela Ramamoorthy. Aranmanai 3 is directed by Sundar C and produced by Khushbu Sundar under Avni Cinemax.

Also Read: Most Eligible Bachelor Trailer: Pooja Hegde & Akhil Akkineni on a quest to find a right partner for marriage

The shoot and the post-production work have been completed. All the songs, which were released so very received immense responses from the audiences. Udhayanithi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies will be presenting the film. Aranmanai 3 was supposed to open in cinemas on May 14 however, the second wave of Covid-19 upended the film’s release plans. The film is now slated to release in theatres on October 14 during the occasion of Dussehra.