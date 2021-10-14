Aranmanai 3 Twitter Review: Here's what the audience has to say about Arya and Raashii Khanna starrer

Updated on Oct 15, 2021 12:12 AM IST  |  16.7K
   
Aranmanai 3 Twitter Review
Aranmanai 3 Twitter Review: Here's what the audience has to say about Arya and Raashii Khanna starrer
Advertisement

The third part of the Tamil comedy horror film Aranmanai has released today, October 14, 2021. Starring  Arya, Raashii Khanna in the lead roles, Aranmanai 3 is written and directed by Sundar C. Aranmanai 3 is out for the audience and the film is receiving mixed reviews on social media. 

A twitter user writes, "First half ok good one not too much bad family audience will definitely like this interval twist really doesn't expect this...songs illama iruntha worth one than songs lam waste of time intha movie ku." Going by the reviews, Aranmanai 3 follows the template of the first two parts. 

The other writes, "#Aranmanai3  Tested & Tried Horror Movie that works big time among Single Screens B & C centers. #SundarC catches d meter & travels with his usual comedy, romance and thrills, sure to appeal amongst the mass audiences." 

Check out what the audience has to say: 

Also Read: Udanpirappe Movie Review: A family drama that needs a lot of patience to watch 

Aranmanai 3 also has Andrea Jeremiah, Sakshi Agarwal, Vivek (his posthumous film), Myna Nandhini, Yogi Babu, Nalini, Manobala, Sampath Raj, Ovi Bhandarkar, Vincent Asokan and several others. 

The cinematography is by U. K. Senthil Kumar, music by C. Sathya, and the film's editing by Fenny Oliver. 

Advertisement

Credits: Twitter


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All