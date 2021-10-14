Aranmanai 3 Twitter Review: Here's what the audience has to say about Arya and Raashii Khanna starrer

The third part of the Tamil comedy horror film Aranmanai has released today, October 14, 2021. Starring Arya, Raashii Khanna in the lead roles, Aranmanai 3 is written and directed by Sundar C. Aranmanai 3 is out for the audience and the film is receiving mixed reviews on social media.

A twitter user writes, "First half ok good one not too much bad family audience will definitely like this interval twist really doesn't expect this...songs illama iruntha worth one than songs lam waste of time intha movie ku." Going by the reviews, Aranmanai 3 follows the template of the first two parts.

The other writes, "#Aranmanai3 Tested & Tried Horror Movie that works big time among Single Screens B & C centers. #SundarC catches d meter & travels with his usual comedy, romance and thrills, sure to appeal amongst the mass audiences."

Check out what the audience has to say:

#Aranmanai3 Review



Not a typical #Aranmanai Franchise... Less comedy... More pei scenes... Sila Pei scenes sumar ah irunthalum Sound Design Bangama irukku...



80% Graphics are good... But in some scenes could've been better...



Still Satisfying Movie...



Overall A Good Watch... — Ganeish Ratanam (@ganeish29) October 14, 2021

The VFX & CG shots used in the climax will be astounding.



(Hero) - #Arya’s role will have more weightage comparing with Aranmanai 1 & 2.



Flashback portion will be more women centric & more emotional compared with 1 & 2.



Yogi babu & Vivek’s comedy worked out well.



#Aranmanai3 pic.twitter.com/T8iQmDLWcM — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) October 8, 2021

First half ok good one not too much bad family audience will definitely like this interval twist really doesn't expect this songs illama iruntha worth one than songs lam waste of time intha movie ku #Aranmanai3 #Master #Beast https://t.co/wY3Jc7SJza — Dhanu Dhanu (@dhanudhanu02) October 14, 2021

Overall, #Aranmanai3

weak first half

second half just ok. Twist through flashback is good, (Breaking ghost element needs special mention). Arya hero or cameo? However, horror moments become cartoon like in climax. Compared to previous parts, this one is disappointing. pic.twitter.com/Nz2J56pF7d — Richard Mahesh (@mahesh_richard) October 14, 2021

We go to sundar c movies for what? Story? Screenplay? NO.. Comedy.. But that is missing in #Aranmanai3 second part weaker than first.. This is weaker than other two.. — Arjun (@Arjun90056064) October 14, 2021

#Aranmanai3 Please change the title as Aruvamanai. No pei, no comedy, no Romance ... Nothing...

Over all rating:6/10.

Please don't ever think of part 4 @khushsundar — Gova (@mgovardhan22) October 14, 2021

#Aranmanai3 No words Nice @uksrr Starting Point to Inciting Incident travels Slowly from Plot Point 1 yo Interval;

Plenty Of Detailing in the Plot Point2 towards Climax #SundarC

Some Of Scenes are like Chandramukhi Stree & PadmanabhaSwamy Temple Secret Door@khushsundar pic.twitter.com/o9ZQzEUQKN — Dir_DaomodharBalaji (@DaomodharB) October 14, 2021

Aranmanai - 3/5



Second half the best , first half very weak



Nerraya pei konjam comedy



Sundar C template movie



Strong flashback scenes



Arya long cameo... whole movie on Rakshi Khanna the queen of Aranmanai 3



Watchable for second half — Pravin (@pravin8984) October 14, 2021

Aranmanai 3 also has Andrea Jeremiah, Sakshi Agarwal, Vivek (his posthumous film), Myna Nandhini, Yogi Babu, Nalini, Manobala, Sampath Raj, Ovi Bhandarkar, Vincent Asokan and several others.

The cinematography is by U. K. Senthil Kumar, music by C. Sathya, and the film's editing by Fenny Oliver.