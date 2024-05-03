Aranmanai 4 Twitter Review: Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna starrer horror-comedy is HIT or FLOP?

Tamannaah Bhatia's Aranmanai 4 finally hit the theaters on May 3, 2024. The film featuring Raashii Khanna is also a sequel to its 2021 comedy franchise Aranmanai 3. The film has been helmed by director Sundar C. Meanwhile, the first reviews of the horror comedy have been shared by netizens from their social media platform X.

Many have hailed Aranmanai 4 for its crisp 1st half which has all elements in it, along with its VFX quality that is totally commendable for a horror flick. Many have also hailed it as Sundar C's strong comeback with his franchise's dynamic part along with storyline and emotional sequences in the film.

Netizens have also hailed the performance of Tamannaah and Raashii along with Yogi Babu's comic timing. Some netizens also pointed out that repeated scenes from old films weakened the balanced phase of the film.

A user wrote, “As usual #SundarC climax sambavam is there.” Another one wrote, "#Aranmanai4 Premiere Shows response is good, it's #Tamannaah show, and it's better than the previous part, #Yogibabu comedy & horror worked out well, but some plot scenes are old & weak.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Check out netizens’ reactions to Aranmanai 4

Advertisement

More about Aranmanai 4

The horror film is supposed to be a continuation of Aranmanai 3, which was released in 2021 and starred Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii Khanna, Sundar C, and Santhosh Prathap in important roles. Apart from the lead stars, Aranmanai 4 also has Ramachandra Raju, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Delhi Ganesh, and others in key parts.

The film was produced by famed actor-politician Khushbu Sundar under the brand of Avni Cinemax, with music composed by the musical duet Hiphop Tamizha. Earlier, the horror-comedy was slated to release on April 26, 2024, but due to undisclosed reasons, the makers shifted its release date to May 3, 2024. The film has been released in Tamil and Telugu under the name of Baak.

ALSO READ: Siddharth REACTS to fiance Aditi Rao Hydari's new series Heeramandi; calls it 'A letter of love and freedom'