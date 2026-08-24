Arasan: Silambarasan TR and Vetrimaaran’s action film to hit screens in 2027? Here’s what we know

Silambarasan TR’s Arasan is an upcoming action drama directed by Vetrimaaran. Initially expected to release this year, the film may now be pushed to 2027.

Arasan: STR starrer action film to release in 2027?

According to a report shared by Movies Singapore, Silambarasan TR’s Arasan is now expected to release in theatres in 2027. As with his previous projects, director Vetrimaaran is reportedly focused on refining the film and delivering the best possible output.

As a result, the makers may postpone the release to next year. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the release date.

Arasan serves as a spin-off to the Dhanush-starrer and features Silambarasan TR, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogalakshmi, and Chaitra J. Achar in pivotal roles. Reports also suggest that Priyanka Arul Mohan may be part of the cast, although there has been no official announcement.

The film marks Silambarasan TR and Vijay Sethupathi’s second collaboration after Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, directed by Mani Ratnam. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, marking his first collaboration with Vetrimaaran.

Silambarasan TR’s work front

Silambarasan TR was last seen alongside Kamal Haasan in Thug Life. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film explores the evolving relationship between a veteran gangster and his foster son.

The cast also includes Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles. The film received a mixed response from critics and audiences and is currently available to stream on Netflix.

The actor is also set to collaborate with Dragon director Ashwath Marimuthu on a fantasy action entertainer, tentatively titled STR51. The project was initially expected to begin after Arasan. However, Ashwath Marimuthu has since shifted his focus to Rajinikanth’s Dharman.

According to an interview with STR51 producer Archana Kalpathi, the film is expected to begin production in February 2027. However, further details about the project are yet to be revealed by the makers.

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