Arasan, starring Silambarasan TR in the lead role, is the upcoming spin-off of the Dhanush-led Vada Chennai franchise, directed by Vetrimaaran. The film was announced with Anirudh Ravichander as its music composer. However, recent rumours suggest that he might be replaced by Barroz composer Lydian Nadhaswaram.

But is there any truth to these reports? Here's what we know.

Arasan: Silambarasan TR starrer to replace Anirudh Ravichander?

According to Lets Cinema, there are no changes to the film's music team, and Anirudh Ravichander will continue as the composer, as initially announced. The report further suggests that the 8-minute promotional video will be his first assignment for the project following his wedding reception this weekend. The promo is also expected to put an end to speculation surrounding the composer's replacement.

According to online rumors, Lydian Nadhaswaram was being considered by the makers following an alleged disagreement between Anirudh and director Vetrimaaran. However, the reported fallout remains unconfirmed, and an official announcement regarding the promotional video's music is still awaited.

Moreover, Lydian was seen alongside Vetrimaaran, adding more buzz to the rumors. However, reports indicate that the upcoming collaboration would be for a film produced by the filmmaker and not for Arasan.

Recently, the Arasan team made headlines after a promotional video was unveiled for Diwali 2026. The video featured STR in an intense walk sequence, offering a glimpse of his character. However, as Anirudh was unavailable to work on the promotional track, composer Thejas Krishna, popularly known as 808 Krishna, handled the music. The track received considerable criticism from audiences.

Arasan is a spin-off of Dhanush's Vada Chennai. Alongside Silambarasan TR, the film features Vijay Sethupathi, Chaitra J. Achar, Yogalakshmi, Andrea Jeremiah, and Priyanka Arul Mohan in pivotal roles.

Silambarasan TR’s work front

Silambarasan TR was last seen alongside Kamal Haasan in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, which explores the evolving relationship between a man and his foster son. The film also features Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, and Mahesh Manjrekar in important roles.

Looking ahead, STR is reportedly set to headline an entertaining action film directed by Dude filmmaker Keerthiswaran, with Nayanthara rumoured to play the female lead. Reports also suggest that the project could be completed within 120 days. However, further details about the film are yet to be officially confirmed.

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