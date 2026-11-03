Arasan Sneak Peek: Silambarasan TR starrer’s 8 minute look to hit screens on Diwali? Find Out

Arasan, starring Silambarasan TR in the lead role, is an eagerly anticipated action entertainer directed by Vetrimaaran. The film is slated for a theatrical release in 2027, with reports suggesting that its sneak peek could be unveiled during Diwali 2026.

Arasan Sneak Peek

According to reports by Lets Cinema and Movies Singapore, the makers of Arasan are planning to release an eight-minute sneak peek this Diwali. The promotional video is reportedly expected to introduce the characters played by actresses Yogalakshmi and Priyanka Arul Mohan.

There is also speculation that director Sandeep Reddy Vanga may make an appearance in the promo, as he is reported to have shot for the film recently. However, these details remain unconfirmed by the makers.

Arasan is a spin-off of the Dhanush-starrer Vada Chennai. Alongside Silambarasan TR, the film features Vijay Sethupathi, Chaitra J. Achar, Yogalakshmi, Andrea Jeremiah, and Priyanka Arul Mohan in pivotal roles.

The film marks the second collaboration between Silambarasan TR and Vijay Sethupathi after Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music, marking his first collaboration with director Vetrimaaran.

Silambarasan TR’s work front

Silambarasan TR was last seen alongside Kamal Haasan in Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, which explores the evolving relationship between a man and his foster son. The film also features Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, and Mahesh Manjrekar in important roles. Following its theatrical run, the film became available for streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, STR is reportedly set to headline a fun-filled action entertainer directed by Dude filmmaker Keerthiswaran, with Nayanthara rumored to play the female lead. Reports also suggest that the project may be completed within 120 days, although the details are yet to be officially confirmed.

Additionally, the actor was expected to collaborate with Dragon director Ashwath Marimuthu on a fantasy action entertainer tentatively titled STR51. The project was initially expected to begin after Arasan, but reports indicate that Ashwath Marimuthu has since shifted his focus to Rajinikanth's Dharman.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

Disclaimer: The content in this article is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only and is based on publicly available sources and third party statements.

The views, events, and details mentioned are not verified by the subjects themselves and may be subject to change. This article does not intend to infringe on anyone's privacy or misrepresent facts. This content should be treated as editorial commentary rather than verified fact, and readers are advised to independently verify any information before relying on it.

Pinkvilla assumes no responsibility or liability for any errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in the content.

ALSO READ: 7 South Films to Watch in Theaters This Week: Suriya, Naslen’s Scene to Ramayana and Nayanthara’s Mookuthi Amman 2