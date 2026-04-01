Arasan to wrap up shoot by June 2026? Silambarsan TR starrer expected to release for Diwali this year

Arasan, starring Silambarasan TR in the lead role, is currently being filmed under the direction of Vetrimaaran. The movie is expected to wrap shooting by June 2026, with a potential theatrical release during Diwali.

Silambarasan TR to wrap up Arasan by June 2026?

As quoted by News18, Silambarasan TR’s Arasan is expected to complete shooting by the first week of June 2026. With the film wrapping up in just a couple of months, it is likely to hit the big screens during Diwali this year.

Moreover, reports indicate that Priyanka Arul Mohan is expected to join the shoot from April 2, 2026, playing one of the co-leads. Recently, Simbu rejoined the shoot in mid-March, sporting a more rugged look compared to the first schedule.

Arasan is set within the Vada Chennai cinematic universe and serves as a spin-off of the Dhanush starrer. With Vijay Sethupathi as the co-lead, the film also features Yogalakshmi and Chaitra J. Achar in key roles. Reports also suggest that Priyanka Mohan may appear in the film.

Apparently, Vijay Sethupathi is expected to play a police officer, appearing alongside STR for the second time after Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film’s music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his first collaboration with Vetrimaaran.

Recently, Vetrimaaran revealed that the shoot for Arasan would be quicker than his previous films, as he had completed the script in advance. He also mentioned that footage from the film would be released soon.

Silambarasan TR’s work front

Silambarasan TR was last seen co-starring with Kamal Haasan in Thug Life. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film tells the story of the rivalry between an ageing gangster and his foster son.

With Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles, the film received an underwhelming response from both critics and audiences.

Moreover, Simbu is also set to collaborate with Ashwath Marimuthu, known for Dragon, on a fantasy action entertainer tentatively titled STR51. Although unconfirmed, the film is rumored to feature Mrunal Thakur as the co-lead.

ALSO READ: Are Tovino Thomas and Dulquer Salmaan at odds after Lokah? Minnal Murali actor says, 'He has been nothing but...'