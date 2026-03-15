Arasan Update: Silambarasan starrer to be quick project for Vetrimaaran, confirms footage release soon

Arasan, starring Silambarasan TR in the lead role, is currently in the works with Vetrimaaran at the helm. Now, it appears that the film will be a relatively quick venture for the filmmaker, as the screenplay has already been completed, unlike many of his previous projects.

Vetrimaaran confirms Silambarasan starrer Arasan will be a quicker project

Reportedly, the director spoke at an event, revealing details about the film and when audiences could expect footage. Vetrimaaran said, “This time, I wrote the story first and only then went for the shoot. This will be a quicker film than my other films. In a few days, we might be able to release some footage. Until then, we are holding it.”

Commenting on the same, director Ram mentioned that the story of Arasan had been written by Vetrimaaran even before he wrote his debut film Polladhavan, which starred Dhanush.

Arasan is set within the Vada Chennai cinematic universe and serves as a spin-off of the Dhanush-starrer. With Vijay Sethupathi as the co-lead, the film also features Yogalakshmi and Chaitra J Achar in key roles.

The movie has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his first collaboration with the director.

Speaking about the project with The Hollywood Reporter India, Vijay Sethupathi said, “Vetrimaaran narrated five or six stories to me during the Viduthalai shoot itself. I do know the story and script of Arasan, but I don’t know which character I’m playing. I am blindly trusting him.”

Silambarasan TR’s work front

Silambarasan TR was last seen co-starring with Kamal Haasan in the film Thug Life. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the movie tells the story of the rivalry between an ageing gangster and his foster son. With Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles, the film received an underwhelming response from both critics and audiences.

Moreover, Simbu is also set to collaborate with Dragon fame Ashwath Marimuthu for a fantasy action entertainer tentatively titled STR51. While unconfirmed, the film is rumored to have Mrunal Thakur as the co-lead.

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