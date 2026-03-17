Arasan Update: Silambarasan TR and Vetrimaaran kickstart second phase of shoot with actor in a rugged look; PIC

Arasan, starring Silambarasan TR in the lead role, is currently in the works, with the makers announcing that they have kick-started the second schedule. The official update was shared by producer Kalaippuli S. Thanu via his social media handle.

Arasan Update: Silamabarasan TR kickstarts second schedule for Vetrimaaran directorial

Sharing the update on social media, the producer said, “ Arasan enters its second shooting schedule.” The picture shared from the sets showcases director Vetrimaaran alongside STR, who is seen sporting a stylish and rugged look in the new schedule.

Here’s the post:

Arasan is set within the Vada Chennai cinematic universe and serves as a spin-off of the Dhanush starrer. With Vijay Sethupathi as the co-lead, the film also features Yogalakshmi and Chaitra J. Achar in key roles. Moreover, reports suggest that Priyanka Mohan might also play a role in the film.

The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his first collaboration with the director.

Recently, Vetrimaaran revealed that the shoot for Arasan would be quicker than his previous films, highlighting that he had completed the writing in advance. He also mentioned that footage from the film would be released soon.

Vijay Sethupathi told The Hollywood Reporter India that Vetrimaaran had narrated five or six stories to him during the Viduthalai shoot. He added that he was familiar with the story and script of Arasan, but did not know which character he would be playing, and said that he was blindly trusting the director.

Silambarasan TR’s work front

Silambarasan TR was last seen co-starring with Kamal Haasan in Thug Life. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the film tells the story of the rivalry between an ageing gangster and his foster son. Featuring Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, and Mahesh Manjrekar in pivotal roles, the film received an underwhelming response from both critics and audiences.

Moreover, Simbu is also set to collaborate with Dragon fame Ashwath Marimuthu for a fantasy action entertainer tentatively titled STR51. While unconfirmed, the film is rumored to feature Mrunal Thakur as the co-lead.

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