Arasan: Vijay Sethupathi joins Silambarasan TR’s film set in Vetrimaaran’s Vada Chennai universe

Silambarasan TR recently announced that he will appear in director Vetrimaaran's gangster action movie Arasan. Now, the makers have officially confirmed that Vijay Sethupathi will play a pivotal role in the film, reuniting with the Maanaadu actor once again.

Vijay Sethupathi joins Silambarasan TR and Vetrimaaran’s Arasan

The official announcement was shared by producer Kalaippuli S. Thanu via his social media handle. The filmmaker wrote, “Manidham inaigiradhu, magaththuvam therigiradhu.” (When humanity connects, greatness emerges.)

More about Arasan

Arasan is an upcoming gangster action drama starring Silambarasan in the lead role. Directed by Vetrimaaran, the makers recently unveiled an announcement teaser featuring director Nelson Dilipkumar in a cameo appearance.

The movie revolves around a man who faces legal trials in court while pleading innocence. However, in a flashback, he is revealed to be responsible for several violent crimes, leading to a blood-soaked narrative.

Arasan is set within the Vada Chennai cinematic universe, but it is not a sequel to the Dhanush-starrer. Instead, it serves as a spin-off, with several overlapping characters expected to appear.

While more details about the film are yet to be revealed, Anirudh Ravichander has been confirmed as the composer, marking his first feature-film collaboration with STR after their infamous single “Beep Song.”

Interestingly, with Vijay Sethupathi collaborating with STR in the film, this marks their second time sharing the screen after Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming films

Vijay Sethupathi last appeared in a lead role in the family drama Thalaivan Thalaivii, co-starring Nithya Menen. The actor recently announced that he has wrapped up shooting for his next release, tentatively titled PuriSethupathi, directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Sethupathi also made a cameo appearance in the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man Season 3, reprising his role as Michael Vedhanayagam IPS from Farzi. Additionally, he has Mysskin's Train lined up for release.

Silambarasan TR’s work front

Simbu was last seen in a lead role in director Mani Ratnam's Thug Life, co-starring Kamal Haasan. The film received mixed-to-negative reviews upon release and underperformed at the box office.

