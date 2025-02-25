Arav recalls spine-chilling accident with Ajith Kumar on Vidaamuyarchi set; shares how latter saved him: 'Broke...'

Arav recently rose to fame after starring with Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan in Vidaamuyarchi. He played the antagonist, sharing screen space with Regina Cassandra and Arjun Sarja. While enjoying the success, he recalled a terrifying incident from the movie’s set.

During an interview with CNN-News 18, Arav shared that while filming a car sequence with a Hummer, he had jokingly asked Ajith Kumar if the vehicle could topple. The latter laughed and said it wouldn’t happen yet. But in the very next shot, the car lost control and overturned, almost as if it had heard them.

Arav sensed something was wrong but trusted Ajith completely. Luckily, the Hummer kept them safe despite the impact. The crew took five minutes to reach them, but Ajith remained calm. He broke the glass and made sure they were unharmed. Later, he personally took Arav to the hospital to check on him. When the car flipped, the only words Ajith said were, "Oh my god."

"Even after the fall, Ajith Sir broke the glass and came out of the vehicle to retrieve me. He was worried as there was a possibility of a blast. A lot was going through my head at the moment. My wife delivered a baby only a few weeks ago. I was praying for my life, for Ajith’s sir, and I was worried the film should be completed without any delay," Arav added.

Arav went on to say that nothing serious happened. Ajith was determined to take him to the hospital himself. On the way, he spoke about things Arav couldn’t share with anyone. However, those words would stay with him forever.

Magizh Thirumeni directed and wrote the screenplay for Vidaamuyarchi, which is based on Breakdown by Jonathan Mostow. Subaskaran Allirajah produced the project, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Ajith Kumar, Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, Regina Cassandra, and Arav. Om Prakash handled the cinematography, while N. B. Srikanth took charge of editing. Meanwhile, the film's music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander.