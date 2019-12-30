Bigg Boss Tamil fame Oviya and Yaashika Aannand to be featured in Arav's Rajabheema

Bigg Boss sensations, Oviya Helen and Yaashika Aannand will be seen in Arav's Rajabheema. The film is all set to hit the big screens in January, 2020.

Arav, who rose to fame after his participation in the first season of Tamil reality show, Bigg Boss, will be seen playing the lead role in his upcoming film Rajabheema. Buzz is that, Oviya, who had a complicated relationship with Arav in the house, will be seen making an appearance in the film. It was also revealed that Yaashika Aannand, who was seen in the second season of Bigg Boss, will also make a small appearance in the film. Rajabheema trailer was released earlier this month. Fans of Arav cannot be much happier, for the trailer is gripping and suggests an amazing storyline. Directed by debut filmmaker Naresh Sampath, Rajabheema has Arav, Ashima Narwal, and Nasser in pivotal roles.

Apparently, Yaashika will be seen as a journalist in the film. As far as the trailer is concerned, the starting shots strikes a chord of superhit Tamil film Kumki. However, towards the end, the trailer projects a different story line. It can be understood that the film has illegal ivory trading as the base story line. It looks like Aarav busts the racket and lands in trouble. It goes without saying that the story will have portions that will show a beautiful relationship between a man and his pet elephant.

Excited to see the response #Rajabheema #Arav Trailer from 14th December pic.twitter.com/VXRVQLKoDB — Naresh Sampath (@sampath_naresh) 12 December 2019

Produced by S Mohan under Surabi Films, Rajabheema’s music score has been composed by Simon K King and cinematography by SR Sathish Kumar. Though the shooting of Rajabheema was wrapped much before Arav starrer Market Raja MBBS, the release of the film was delayed due to unknown reasons. In Market Raja MBBS, Arav played the role of a gangster. The film was not a box office hit. Rajabheema is now expected to give a breakthrough for Arav.

