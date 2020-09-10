Archana Kalpathi clears the air after rumours on collaboration with Thala Ajith surfaced

Archana Kalpathi took to her Twitter space and denied rumours of collaboration with Thala Ajith.

After rumours mounted on Thala Ajith’s next collaboration with AGS Entertainment, Archana Kalpathi took to her Twitter space and cleared the air stating that they have not signed any project so far this year. She wrote on the micro blogging website, “We have not signed any projects for 2020. Saw some fake news making the rounds so just wanted to clarify on behalf of AGS Entertainment”. AGS Entertainment’s last production venture was Thalapathy Vijay’s sports drama Bigil.

Yesterday, reports stated that AGS Entertainment will produce Thala Ajith’s next film directed by Sudha Kongara and GV Prakash Kumar will compose music for the film. The report also added that the director narrated a script to Thalapathy Vijay and he wanted changes to be made in it.When the news made fans all excited, this Tweet by Archana Kalpathi has come up as a huge disappointment to the fans of Thala Ajith. It should be noted that GV Prakash Kumar is the music composer for the Sudha Kongara’s upcoming venture Soorarai Pottru.

Meanwhile, Sudha Kongara’s upcoming directorial venture Soorarai Pottru starring Suriya and Aparna Balamurali in the lead roles is all set to be released directly on OTT platform. On the other hand, Thala Ajith will be next seen in the cop drama Valimai, bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and directed by H Vinoth. More details about the film’s cast and crew and tentative release date is expected to be made official soon.

