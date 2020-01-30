Archana Kalpathi thanks Vijay fans ahead of Bigil’s 100th day in theaters

While we all are waiting for Vijay’s next film Master, Archana Kalpathi, who produced his previous movie Bigil, took to her Twitter space and shared a photo, while thanking her fans for making the film a success, ahead of the movie’s 100th day in theaters. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “#Bigil will complete 100 days in the box office this week. Could not have happened without the support of our #Thalapathy’s fans all around the world. Thank you from all of us for making it the highest grossing, maximum trending and record breaking Tamil Film of the year.”

Directed by Atlee, the film had Nayanthara in the lead role. Bigil also had Bollywood biggie Jackie Shroff as the baddie. Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Kadhir and Daniel Balaji in key roles. Vijay played dual roles in the film, and it turned out to be yet another blockbuster of actor Vijay. Meanwhile, Vijay is currently busy with the shooting of Master, which is directed by Kaithi famed Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Gouri Krishna of 96 fame, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das will be seen playing supporting roles in Master. Reports suggest that the final schedule of the movie will be wrapped up by next month. The makers have released three first looks so far, and all the three posters took social media by storm. The film has Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as female leads. It is expected that the film will hit the big screens in October for Navratri holidays.