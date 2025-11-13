Are Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran dating? Composer and entrepreneur spotted together in NYC

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander previously made headlines after reports surfaced that he would marry entrepreneur Kavya Maran. While the musician himself dismissed these reports, he was recently spotted with her in New York City, leading to widespread speculation that they are, in fact, dating.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran spotted in New York

According to a report by India Today, a UK-based vlogger who was visiting New York documented his travels. During this shoot, a video captured Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran walking together around NYC, sparking curiosity about their relationship.

Their appearance together was noticed by several passersby, and images of the pair quickly circulated online, prompting increased speculation. Neither of them has responded to the matter, which has only fueled further rumors about their relationship.

Earlier this year, Anirudh was reported to be dating Kavya and was said to be likely to tie the knot soon. In a rumor post on Reddit, it was speculated that the composer had been in a relationship with the businesswoman for more than a year. It also claimed that the duo had been spotted together on various occasions..

Later, the Leo composer himself cleared the air on a post and said, “Marriage ah? lol... Chill out, guys. Please stop spreading rumours.”

For those unaware, Kavya Maran is the CEO of the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad. The influential businesswoman is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the owner of Sun Group. The 34-year-old is well known for her business ventures and has gained popularity for her appearances during IPL matches.

Anirudh Ravichander’s work front

Anirudh Ravichander recently made quite a storm on the internet following the release of his new single from the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Jana Nayagan. The track, titled Thalapathy Kacheri, is a dance banger sung by Anirudh alongside Vijay and lyricist Arivu.

Interestingly, the last minute of the song has been reserved exclusively for the film's release on January 9, 2026, featuring a massive dance number by Vijay.

Moreover, the composer also has several upcoming films in his lineup, including Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), Shah Rukh Khan's King, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, The Paradise with Nani, Lokesh Kanagaraj's DC, STR's Arasan, and other projects.

