Are Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Rashmika Mandanna dating? Chatrapathi actor opens up about their airport spotting

After Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Rashmika Mandanna were clicked together a few times, their dating rumours sparked. For the past few months, rumours were doing rounds that the duo are reportedly dating after their closeness at the airport and award shows. However, now, the Chatrapathi actor reacted to the rumours and wondered how they even started surfacing.

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, who is currently promoting his Hindi debut film Chatrapathi, reacted to the dating rumours with Rashmika Mandanna, which sparked after they were clicked at the airport together. In a chat show, the Chatrapathi actor also wondered how the rumours had even started surfacing and for what reasons. The Telugu actor said, “I don’t know how it came, I think it’s absolutely baseless because we were just good friends and we actually bumped (into each other at the airport.) We both are from Hyderabad, and we keep coming to Mumbai so it’s almost like we keep bumping into each other so many times but it’s hardly once or twice they (paparazzi) have seen us coming out of the airport. That’s about it."

He called Rashmika a vibrant person and he feels that she should not lose this quality about her personality. Praising Rashmika, the actor said, “Always be that energetic, always bring that energy. Whenever she’s in a room, she brings a lot of energy. She’s such a vibrant person, I think she shouldn’t lose that."

Professional front

On Tuesday, the trailer of Chatrapathi was released and promises an action packed entertainer. For the unversed, it is a remake of Prabhas and SS Rajamouli's blockbuster Telugu film of the same name. The film looks like a carbon image of the Telugu film with just the language change and a different star cast. Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the story for the original, has penned the script of the remake as well. VV Vinayak has taken the place of direction in the Hindi remake. Nushrratt Bharuccha is the female lead of the film.

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to reprise her iconic character Srivalli in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule. She also teamed up with Nithiin and Venky Kudumula for his upcoming film, tentatively titled VNRTrio. The actress also announced female-centric film Rainbow with Dev Mohan

