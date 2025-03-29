Are Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati teaming up for an upcoming movie? Find out

Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh Daggubati are undoubtedly two of the veteran stars of Telugu cinema who hold an immense legacy. Now, it seems that the duo might be coming together for a film, making it quite a moment for everyone.

According to a report by Gulte, Venkatesh Daggubati is expected to play a pivotal role in one of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movies. While the details about which project it might be are still unclear, it would be interesting to see the duo on screen together.

As of now, the report is simply a buzz and will only be confirmed in due time. Interestingly, Chiranjeevi is soon set to join hands with director Anil Ravipudi for a comedy entertainer.

The screenplay of the movie is said to have been finalized and locked recently, with the shoot expected to begin soon. Moreover, the movie is expected to hit the big screens for Sankranthi 2026.

Earlier, Anil Ravipudi had worked with Venkatesh Daggubati on multiple occasions, including the recent blockbuster Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The action-comedy venture was a massive hit, with Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the female leads alongside Venkatesh.

The movie revolves around the story of a former IPS officer, YD Raju, who leads a quiet life with his wife in a village. However, when a high-profile kidnapping case emerges, his ex-girlfriend, who is the investigating officer, seeks his assistance. As the two team up to solve the case, the man’s wife, suspicious of her husband’s loyalty, decides to join them.

Coming to Chiranjeevi’s work front, the actor is set to play the lead role in Vishwambhara, a fantasy action film directed by Bimbisara fame Mallidi Vassishta. The movie’s first glimpse showcased the actor in a magnificent avatar, packed with mystical elements.

Besides the megastar, the film features Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Ashika Ranganath in key roles.

Moving ahead, the actor is also set to collaborate with Dasara director Srikanth Odela for a violent action flick.