Are Dhruv Vikram and Banita Sandhu dating? Their VIDEO from the New Year party in Dubai goes viral

The on-screen couple of Arjun Reddy's Tamil remake Adithya Varma, Dhruv Vikram and Banita Sandhu have turned off-screen couple too? The duo spent their New Year together and a video shared by Dhruv from their celebration in Dubai has gone viral. Fans can't help but be curious if they are dating and are a new couple in South Tinseltown.

Dhruv took to his Instagram story and shared a video of his New Year celebration with Banita. In the video, one can see, Dhruv capturing Banita enjoying the beautiful view of Burj Khalifa from the balcony with Drake's Hold On We're Going Home song in the background.

In another video, Dhruv and Banita can be seen dancing and welcoming 2022.

Check out here:

After these videos went viral, fans are wondering if they are dating as they look wonderful together. What do you think, comment down below?

Dhruv and Banita Sandhu's 2019 movie Adithya Varma opened to a positive response from the critics and audience alike. Their chemistry was one of the most talked-about aspects of Adithya Varma.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhruv is waiting for the release of his upcoming film, Mahaan, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. In the film, he shares screen space with his father, Vikram. Reports suggest that Mahaan might release on an OTT platform. Soon, an official announcement will be made.