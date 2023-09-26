Are ex-couple Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna still in touch? Sapta Sagaralu Dhaati actor reveals

Rakshit Shetty, who was promoting his film Sapta Sagardaache Ello in Telugu, was asked about equation with ex-fiance Rashmika Mandanna. During the promotions, the actor was questioned if he is 'still in touch' with Rashmika. His reply is currently going viral on social media.

In a recent interview with Youtube channel Telugu Cinema One, during the promotion of Sapta Sagardaache Ello: Side A, Rakshit Shetty revealed that he's still in touch with Rashmika. He said, "Yes, Rashmika and I are still in touch. She had a big dream in the world of cinema. Accordingly, she is moving towards that dream. She has the will to achieve the task she set out to do. We should pat her on the back for her achievement.”

Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna worked together on a film titled Kirik Party, which became a blockbuster hit. They fell in love on the sets while shooting for the film, which also marked Rashmika's acting debut. In 2017, the duo got engaged in a grand ceremony in Virajpet in the presence of family and friends. However, in 2018, they called off the engagement due to unknown reasons. After that, Rashmika faced a huge backlash and trolls but Rakshit came forward and urged everyone not to blame her for anything.



About Sapta Sagardaache Ello: Side A Telugu release

After the blockbuster success in Kannada, Sapta Sagardaache Ello: Side A is all set to release in Telugu. Titled Sapta Sagaralu Dhaati in Telugu, the Hemanth Rao directorial will reach the cinema halls on September 22. The film's good word of mouth and positive reception have made the makers take the decision to release it in other languages too. The makers have plans to dub it in Malayalam, Tamil, and other languages too.

The second part, Sapta Sagardaache Ello: Side B', is likely to be released in theatres sometime in October.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

The actress is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming Bollywood film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. The highly anticipated project, titled Animal, is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, renowned for his directorial brilliance in Arjun Reddy. She is also reprising her popular role Srivalli in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.

