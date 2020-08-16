  1. Home
Are Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav in a relationship? Here's what Mohanlal has to say

Recently, Mohanlal was questioned about Pranav and Kalyani Priyadarshan's alleged love affair and the superstar reacted to rumours in the best way possible.
August 16, 2020
Filmmaker Priyadarshan's daughter Kalyani's friendship with Mohanlal's son Pranav has always been the talk of the town. A couple of years ago, Kalyani Priyadarshan had slammed the rumours about her love affair with her childhood friend Pranav Mohanlal. It all started a few years ago after a few photos of them posing together for selfies went viral on social media. These led to speculations about a possible affair between Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav Mohanlal. Recently, Mohanlal was questioned about Pranav and Kalyani's alleged love affair and the superstar reacted to rumours in the best way possible. 

The Malayalam superstar said that the young actors are close friends just like him and Priyadarshan. He also questioned how can a selfie of two friends together means they are in a relationship? He also asked everyone to stop creating unnecessary controversies about them. The young actors have grown up together in Chennai, and their fathers Mohanlal and Priyadarshan are best buddies. Pranav's mother Suchitra Mohanlal and Kalyani's actress mom Lissy also share a great friendship. 

For the first time, Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan will be sharing the screen in Mohanlal-Priyadarshan's upcoming movie Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham. They will also be seen in Vineeth Sreenivasan's directorial 'Hridayam'. The shooting of the film has been put on hold due to lockdown and COVID-19. 

In July, on Pranav Mohanlal's birthday, Kalyani had shared their childhood picture and wished him a 'happy birthday'. She wrote, "I know you're not really active on social media to see it but this is so that people who keep asking me 'why haven't you wished pranav' know that I've wished you. Happy Birthday. You've grown up from this picture clearly but I thought I’ll throwback to a time when all us kids thought you were super cool. Over the years unfortunately we all became much wiser… Still. Can't wait to see you on set again."

Here's the picture below:

