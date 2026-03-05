Are makers of Suriya‘s Karuppu and director RJ Balaji having a rift over film’s release? Producer reacts

Karuppu, starring Suriya in the lead role, is an upcoming fantasy action film that is currently awaiting its official release date. While the film’s release remains under speculation, rumors recently surfaced claiming that there was a rift between the makers and the director.

Now, the film’s producer has responded to these claims, clearing the air around the speculation.

Is there a rift between Karuppu’s team and director RJ Balaji?

In a post on social media, a user claimed that director RJ Balaji and the film’s producer SR Prabhu had a disagreement, which allegedly led the director to step away from the post-production work.

Reacting to the claim, the producer shared a meme featuring SJ Suryah that read, “Deiii Summa Irraa,” which roughly translates to “Hey, stop it.”

Here’s the post:

Karuppu follows the story of a lawyer who becomes possessed by a deity and fights against the injustice faced by certain sections of society. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film stars Trisha Krishnan as the female co-lead.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu, and several others in key roles. Additionally, RJ Balaji himself will make a cameo appearance.

Earlier, speculation suggested that the film might be released in February 2026; however, no official confirmation was made. Recent reports now indicate that the movie could hit the big screens on April 10, although an official announcement is still awaited.

Suriya’s upcoming films

Looking ahead, Suriya will next appear in the lead role in Vishwanath and Son, directed by Venky Atluri. The upcoming film is said to be an emotionally driven drama, with Mamitha Baiju and Raveena Tandon playing the female leads.

The actor has also begun work on his cop action-comedy, tentatively titled Suriya47. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, known for Aavesham, the film is expected to feature the actor as an easygoing and eccentric police officer.

While an official update is yet to arrive, the story is expected to revolve around a fun-loving police team that is assigned a serious case and how they manage to solve it.

The action-comedy film stars Nazriya Nazim Fahadh as the co-lead, with Naslen playing a key role. Additionally, musician Sushin Shyam will be making his debut in Tamil cinema with this project.

