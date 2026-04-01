Are Mohanlal and Priyadarshan set to begin shooting for new film in December 2026? Here’s what we know

Mohanlal and director Priyadarshan are set to collaborate once again, marking the filmmaker’s 100th cinematic venture. The film is expected to go on floors in December 2026.

Are Mohanlal and Priyadarshan beginning shoot of new film in December 2026?

According to a report by India Today, Priyadarshan is currently working on his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. After completing the horror-comedy, the filmmaker will move on to this new project. Considering both the actor’s and director’s busy schedules, the duo is likely to begin shooting in December 2026.

Moreover, the report mentions that this is not just a celebratory project marking Priyadarshan’s 100th film, but also a deeply personal story. It adds that the emotional graph between a father and son forms the heart of the film, with music playing a crucial role.

The source further explains that the conflict in the film feels very real, as it deals with themes such as pride, legacy, and the need for validation. It also states that the music will not merely serve as a backdrop but as a narrative device, with each composition reflecting the characters’ internal conflicts, disagreements, and silences.

Earlier, Mohanlal himself confirmed his collaboration with Priyadarshan. The upcoming venture marks the filmmaker’s 100th project, and he reportedly wanted the hero of his first and 100th films to be the same lead actor.

Previously, Mohanlal and Priyadarshan teamed up for Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea), an epic historical drama released in 2021.

Mohanlal’s work front

Mohanlal is next set to appear on the big screen in Drishyam 3 , directed by Jeethu Joseph. The crime thriller is scheduled to release on May 21, 2026, coinciding with the actor’s 66th birthday. Initially, the film was slated to release on April 2, 2026.

The actor is currently filming his next project, tentatively titled L366, directed by Tharun Moorthy, with Meera Jasmine as the co-lead. The film is expected to release during the Pooja holidays this year.

Moreover, the superstar has L367 with Vishnu Mohan in his lineup and will make cameo appearances in Jailer 2, Khalifa: Part 1 starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, and his daughter Vismaya Mohanlal’s debut film Thudakkam.

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