Are Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam collaborating on a movie? Here’s what Suhasini Maniratnam has to say about ongoing rumors

There have been numerous rumors circulating about a potential collaboration between Rajinikanth and Mani Ratnam after a long hiatus. However, Suhasini Maniratnam has stepped in to dispel these speculations and clarify the situation regarding the rumors.

In a recent interview with News18, Suhasini humorously made remarks on the rumors and said, “I don't think even Rajinikanth and Mani know about it. It's only people who are writing about it.”

For those unversed, it was earlier rumored that Rajinikanth and the ace director would be collaborating on a film after 33 years since their only movie together, Thalapathi. It was said that there were talks about possible scripts, but it appears that these rumors have been put to rest, which could be disappointing news for movie enthusiasts.

The superstar and director Mani Ratnam’s previous film Thalapathi was based on the Hindu mythological epic Mahabharata and the friendship shared between Karna and Duryodhana. The movie portrays Surya, an orphan who dwells in the slums and is known for his benevolent nature.

His life takes a positive turn when he forms a friendship with a principled gangster named Deva, who is up against the newly appointed district collector. As their rivalry intensifies, Surya discovers the connection between Deva and the collector, leading to an emotional struggle as he grapples with the choice between loyalty to his friend and his family ties.

Aside from Rajinikanth, the movie also had Mammootty and Arvind Swamy in lead roles. Moreover, the film also depicted actors like Jaishankar, Amrish Puri, Srividya, Bhanupriya, Shobana, Geetha, and many more in key roles. Interestingly, this film also marked the final collaboration between Ratnam and Ilaiyaraaja to date, as the former has only collaborated with AR Rahman thereafter.

Mani Ratnam is currently busy with the post-production of his upcoming film Thug Life, which stars Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR. The excitement surrounding the reunion of these iconic actors, who last collaborated on Nayakan, is palpable. The film also boasts a talented cast, including Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, Ali Fazal, Ashok Selvan, Pankaj Tripathi, Nassar, and several others in key roles.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth was recently seen in the film Vettaiyan and is working on the film Coolie with director Lokesh Kanagaraj next.

