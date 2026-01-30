Are Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela welcoming their twins on January 31, 2026? Here’s what we know

Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, got married on June 14, 2012. After 13 years of marriage, the couple is all set to welcome twins soon, with the delivery date currently being speculated.

Are Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela set to welcome twins soon?

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, Ram Charan and Upasana are expected to welcome their children on January 31, 2026. However, an official update has not yet been shared, and the due date is yet to be confirmed.

Earlier, the couple welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara Konidela, on June 20, 2023. Later, on October 23, 2025, Ram Charan and Upasana officially confirmed that they were expecting once again, marking another milestone in their growing family.

The update was shared through a video during their Diwali celebrations at home. As the couple announced the happy news, several celebrities extended their congratulatory messages as they prepared to become parents once again.

Later, Upasana’s mother, Shobana Kamineni, confirmed that the couple is expecting twins this time, adding that she would soon be a grandmother to five grandchildren.

Ram Charan’s work front

Ram Charan last starred in Game Changer, directed by Shankar. The political action drama followed the story of an honest IAS officer who takes on a corrupt politician.

Charan played dual roles in the film and starred alongside an ensemble cast that included Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and others. The movie is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Despite high expectations, Game Changer failed to impress both critics and audiences.

Looking ahead, Charan will next appear in the lead role in Peddi, a sports action drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film is set in a rural village backdrop, with a cricket tournament at its core.

The movie features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, marking her second venture in Telugu cinema after Devara: Part 1. The cast also includes Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu, and several others in key roles.

The music and background score are composed by AR Rahman, with the first single, Chikiri Chikiri, having been released earlier in 2025. The film is slated to release on March 27, 2026.

