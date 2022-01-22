Are recently separated Dhanush & Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth staying in the same hotel in Hyderabad?

On January 17, just four days ago, when the much-celebrated couple Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth broke the news of their separation to the world on Twitter, their fans were quite shell-shocked. Twitter fans around the country shared mixed views on the announcement. While some thought it was the best decision, others were left heartbroken. But guess what, maybe the couple’s story hasn’t reached its end yet. Recently, the estranged duo was spotted at the same hotel in Hyderabad, Sitara Hotel in Ramoji Rao Studios.

The news was shared by ETimes. Both artists are working on distinct projects at Sitara hotel, Hyderabad. This is the hotel where the majority of the celebs who shoot at Ramoji Rao Studios stay. Dhanush is rumoured to be preparing for a film, while Aishwaryaa is prepping to direct a romantic song for Tips and Prernaa Arora, in which the girl is the child of a South celebrity and the boy is from Mumbai, as ETimes reported last night. The song, directed by Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth, is a Valentine's Day special to be released on 25th of January and will be shot over the course of three days. It is still not confirmed if the couple got a chance to catch up during their current work trip to Hyderabad.

Dhanush came on his official Twitter account to deliver a heartfelt message to their fans, announcing his separation from wife Aishwaryaa. A part of his note read, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents, and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate…Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.” The note ended with him asking his fans to respect their decision and maintain their privacy.

