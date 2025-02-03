Are Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s characters Kabir Singh and Ranvijay Singh inspired from Naga Chaitanya? Director REACTS

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who recently graced the promotional event for Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film Thandel, mentioned how the actor has a very prominent link with the former's films Kabir Singh and Animal.

Attending the Thandel Jathara event in Hyderabad, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed the heavy real-life influence Naga Chaitanya has had on formalizing the lead characters in the movies, Kabir Singh and Animal.

The filmmaker explained how Chay’s style statements—the way in which he drives his expensive cars—have a deep reference to the way the characters played by Shahid Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor have been formed on-screen.

Addressing the Thandel star, SRV said, “In reality, the way you dress and even the way you drive your Lamborghini—I have asked my costume designer to take reference from your real-life outfits for Kabir Singh and Animal. I’ve never shared this before, but I thought I would today.”

Well, agree or not, both the films directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga went on to create a cult classic fan following in themselves, depicting a very different kind of violent heroism on-screen.

In the same event, the filmmaker surprised everyone when he mentioned how Sai Pallavi was the first name that came to his mind while he was formalizing the leading lady for his Vijay Deverakonda film Arjun Reddy.

However, Sandeep Reddy Vanga revealed backing down from such a prospect when he was informed by an actor coordinator that the actress would never as much say a yes to film if she had to wear sleeveless outfits for the role, let alone do so intrinsic and deep romantic scenes in the film.