Are Sharwanand and his wife Rakshita Reddy getting a divorce? Actor deletes wedding pictures, sparking buzz

Sharwanand has been making a buzz at the box office with his recent films like Nari Nari Naduma Murari and Biker. However, his personal life has now taken center stage due to rumors about a possible divorce from his wife, Rakshita Reddy.

Is Sharwanand heading for a divorce from wife Rakshita Reddy?

According to various reports, including Asianet and Bollywood Shaadis, Sharwanand and his wife Rakshita Reddy are reportedly heading toward a divorce. The actor has also allegedly deleted pictures from his wedding and even his daughter’s post from social media handles, which has fueled speculation.

Earlier, the couple had made headlines last year as well when similar divorce rumors surfaced online. However, Sharwanand’s team reportedly dismissed those claims, stating that there was no truth to them.

In recent interviews, Sharwanand has spoken about his personal life and embracing fatherhood, mentioning that he made lifestyle changes after the birth of his daughter.

For those unaware, the actor married Rakshita on June 3, 2023, in Jaipur. She is a US-based tech professional and the daughter of Andhra Pradesh High Court lawyer Pasunoor Madhusudhan Reddy. Now, after nearly three years of marriage, reports suggest that the couple may be going their separate ways.

The 42-year-old actor became a father in March 2024, when his daughter, Leela Devi Myneni, was born.

Sharwanand’s work front

Sharwanand was last seen in the lead role in the sports drama Biker , directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara. The film follows the story of Vikas Narayan, also known as Vicky, a skilled motocross racer trained by his father, Sunil, to put India on the global map. After an accident caused by a rival and personal conflicts, Vicky gives up racing, leading to strained family relationships, before eventually returning to reclaim his place.

Alongside Sharwanand, the film also stars Rajasekhar, Malvika Nair, Atul Kulkarni, Brahmaji, and others in key roles. The movie received mixed reviews from critics.

Looking ahead, the actor is expected to next appear in a lead role in the film Bhogi.

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