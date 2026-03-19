Are Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan tying the knot? Actress’ mother drops a likely hint

Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan have been making headlines for quite some time due to their alleged relationship. While neither actor has confirmed the same, speculation suggests that they might tie the knot soon.

Are Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan entering wedlock?

On social media, several fan handles have shared “shipping” reels, praising the chemistry and rapport between Vijay and Trisha . While the actors have not responded to the rumours, fans seem eager to see them get married, with edited videos surfacing online.

According to a report by News18, Trisha’s mother, Uma Krishnan, reportedly liked a fan-edit reel related to the actors’ marriage. This has led to speculation that she might be hinting at a possible wedding between the two.

However, this remains a report for now, and no official confirmation has been made by Vijay or Trisha.

For those unaware, Vijay and Trisha arrived together at a wedding reception wearing coordinated outfits. After making an appearance, the duo also left the venue together in the same vehicle.

This public appearance comes at a time when Thalapathy Vijay and his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam , are reportedly heading for a divorce. According to earlier reports, Sangeetha allegedly claimed that the Master actor had an affair with another actress, which led to cracks in their marriage.

With Sangeetha expected to receive an alimony of Rs 250 crore, there are also reports that a fresh petition has been filed regarding residential rights to their matrimonial home.

Reportedly, she has sought interim relief to ensure that she is not left without accommodation during the legal proceedings. However, these claims remain speculative, as no official confirmation has been made.

Following the public appearance, Trisha Krishnan was asked about the matter while departing from an airport. However, the actress declined to comment and moved on.

Thalapathy Vijay’s previous relationship

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam got married on August 25, 1999. During their nearly 27 years of marriage, the couple have had two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Sasha.

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